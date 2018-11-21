Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in a report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Vornado’s third-quarter adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per share of 97 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Nonetheless, the company’s New York and 555 California Street portfolio witnessed year-over-year uptick in occupancy. Notably, Vornado’s portfolio of premium assets in high-rent, high barrier-to-entry markets, as well as a diverse tenant base augur well. Also, a decent balance sheet provides the company with sufficient financial flexibility to pursue strategic priorities. Yet, Vornado has been aggressively disposing of its assets. The dilutive impact on earnings from these divestitures cannot be bypassed in the near term. Also, stiff competition from other market players and rise in interest rates remain concerns for the company. Additionally, shares of the company have underperformed its industry over the past year.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VNO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.80.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $70.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $542.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.62 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

