WaBi Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $346,864.00 (WABI)

WaBi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. WaBi has a market cap of $7.81 million and $346,864.00 worth of WaBi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaBi token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00003283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, IDEX and Binance. During the last week, WaBi has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00132696 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00201223 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.06 or 0.09746234 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000124 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009410 BTC.

WaBi Token Profile

WaBi’s genesis date was July 21st, 2017. WaBi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,478,516 tokens. The official website for WaBi is wacoin.io. The Reddit community for WaBi is /r/wabitoken. WaBi’s official message board is medium.com/@wabiico. WaBi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WaBi

WaBi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaBi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaBi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaBi using one of the exchanges listed above.

