Wageworks (WAGE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.05

Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.05 and last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 2249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAGE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on shares of Wageworks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Wageworks to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Wageworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAGE. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wageworks during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Wageworks during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wageworks by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Wageworks by 5,857.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Wageworks by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Wageworks Company Profile (NYSE:WAGE)

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

