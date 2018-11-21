Walmart Inc (WMT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Walmart in a report issued on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WMT. Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

WMT stock opened at $94.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Walmart by 836.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,511,548 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,064,000 after buying an additional 4,922,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,661,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,208,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 8,606.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,403 shares during the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 9,623 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $904,946.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,554,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 706,769 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $66,627,113.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,557,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,229,506.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,337,196 shares of company stock worth $1,084,692,741. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.