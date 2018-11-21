Walmart (WMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WMT. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.04.

NYSE WMT opened at $94.16 on Monday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $289.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 525,008 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $50,054,262.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,089,617.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,009,792 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $190,186,616.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,557,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,030,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,337,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,692,741. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

