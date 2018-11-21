Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Lowered by Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd.

Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.6% of Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 184.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.54.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 961 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $112,494.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,773.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,319. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $111.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

