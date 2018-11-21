Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Lowered by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,817 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.2% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $39,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Live Your Vision LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total transaction of $106,500.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,705.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.54.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $111.87 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

