Walter S. Cronin Sells 3,000 Shares of Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Stock

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) EVP Walter S. Cronin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $49,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GPRE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.88. 340,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,038. Green Plains Inc has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $676.71 million, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 766,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after buying an additional 46,726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 59.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth $308,000.

GPRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Green Plains from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price target on Green Plains and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Green Plains from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

