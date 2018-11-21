Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Shares Bought by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659,827 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal makes up 1.4% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.59% of Warrior Met Coal worth $51,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3,183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,605,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,421,000 after buying an additional 1,556,900 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 2,515,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,360,000 after buying an additional 1,243,282 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,255,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,197 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,818,000 after acquiring an additional 876,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 3,940.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 844,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 823,880 shares in the last quarter.

HCC opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.48. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 94.17%. The company had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.53%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $935,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

