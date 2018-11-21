Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report $133.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Washington Federal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.20 million to $134.80 million. Washington Federal posted sales of $122.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Federal will report full-year sales of $538.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $526.90 million to $547.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $553.16 million, with estimates ranging from $526.40 million to $569.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Federal.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAFD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Washington Federal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,782,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,456 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Washington Federal during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Washington Federal by 0.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 756,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Washington Federal during the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 12.3% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

