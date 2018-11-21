Wayfair Inc (W) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,248,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,844 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.51% of Wayfair worth $331,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,772,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,867,000 after purchasing an additional 108,514 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,032,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Wayfair by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,241,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,382,000 after purchasing an additional 64,521 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,215,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,364,000 after purchasing an additional 98,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,082,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on W. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wayfair to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wayfair to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $105.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $77,184.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Savarese sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $64,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,290,286.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 413,689 shares of company stock worth $55,578,422. Company insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $151.20. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

