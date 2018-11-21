Wayfair (W) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $82.37, but opened at $84.55. Wayfair shares last traded at $88.16, with a volume of 3002212 shares changing hands.
Specifically, Director Robert James Gamgort acquired 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,103.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,949.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $77,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $64,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,689 shares of company stock worth $55,578,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wayfair to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wayfair to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $105.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.06.
The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.84.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.
About Wayfair (NYSE:W)
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.
