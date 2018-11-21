WCOIN Achieves Market Cap of $126,050.00 (WIN)

WCOIN (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, WCOIN has traded flat against the dollar. One WCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges. WCOIN has a market cap of $126,050.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of WCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00133454 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00199298 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.82 or 0.09741986 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000125 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009679 BTC.

About WCOIN

WCOIN launched on December 24th, 2017. WCOIN’s total supply is 56,642,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,990,267 tokens. WCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wawllet and its Facebook page is accessible here. WCOIN’s official website is www.wawllet.com.

Buying and Selling WCOIN

WCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.