Weatherford International (WFT) Debt Trading 2.3% Lower

An issue of Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) debt fell 2.3% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 9.875% coupon and is set to mature on March 1, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $62.69 and were trading at $69.56 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFT shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFT opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.84. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $4.41.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 45.58% and a negative return on equity of 283.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Macaulay sold 767,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $2,195,310.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,406.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Angela A. Minas purchased 40,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,641.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WFT. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,202,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788,965 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,946,000. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 31,019,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,460,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415,343 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 9,733,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,638 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/weatherford-international-wft-debt-trading-2-3-lower.html.

Weatherford International Company Profile (NYSE:WFT)

Weatherford International plc operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.