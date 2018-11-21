Wedbush Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Synlogic Inc (SYBX)

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Synlogic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.12) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.47). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYBX. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Synlogic to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synlogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

SYBX opened at $8.74 on Monday. Synlogic has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $243.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.62.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.21. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 39.07% and a negative net margin of 1,912.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

In other Synlogic news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $135,390 over the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at $249,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

