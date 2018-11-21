Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 121.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GBT. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $96.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GBT opened at $33.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 3.70. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.