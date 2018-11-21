Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Home Depot (HD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Home Depot (NYSE: HD):

11/16/2018 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $219.00.

11/15/2018 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $204.00 to $194.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $227.00 to $226.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Home Depot was given a new $204.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $218.00 to $208.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Home Depot has a five-year long trend of beating earnings estimates, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2018. Moreover, sales reverted to a positive surprise trend after a miss in the last-reported quarter. Results gained from a rebound in the seasonal business that impacted sales in the fiscal second quarter and the solid execution. Further, its relentless focus on affording innovative products, boosting interconnected customer experience and driving productivity seems to be paying off. Steady housing market recovery and strong customer demand also remain tailwinds. Backed by the solid performance in the first half of fiscal 2018, the company raised the earnings and sales forecast for fiscal 2018. However, the stock has lagged the industry in the past three months. Also, commodity cost inflation in various categories, including rising raw material and transportation costs as well as recently enacted tariffs are likely to pressure margins.”

10/23/2018 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Home Depot had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We had the opportunity to host investor meetings in Canada last week with Jeff Kinnaird (President, Muench (VP, the HD Investor Relations team. Conversations were constructive, and focused largely on the macro environment, company initiatives (store improvements, Pro, supply chain, etc.) and LT opportunities/risks. Our takeaways include: 1) Despite a softening U.S. housing backdrop, HD makes a good case for continued growth; 2) in-store productivity initiatives are proving viable offsets to cost pressures, which unlikely abate with wage, transportation and tariff-driven inflation; and 3) Pro opportunities are still early innings, with growth levers from data analytics, a new Pro referral program (for install services), a B2B website and fulfillment improvements.””

10/17/2018 – Home Depot had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $204.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $222.00.

10/17/2018 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/16/2018 – Home Depot was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Home Depot has underperformed the industry in the past three months. Further, commodity cost inflation in various categories, including rising raw material and transportation costs as well as recently enacted tariffs are likely to pressure margins. Evidently, gross margin in second-quarter fiscal 2018 included negative impacts from higher transportation and fuel costs in its supply chain. Also, management has slightly trimmed its gross margin forecast for fiscal 2018 due to the higher-than-anticipated transportation costs. Additionally, intense competition from specialty stores and mass retailers may prove to be deterrents. However, it has a five-year long trend of beating earnings estimates. Driven by solid first-half fiscal 2018 performance, the company raised fiscal 2018 guidance. Also, its relentless focus on affording innovative products, boosting interconnected customer experience and driving productivity remains encouraging.”

10/11/2018 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2018 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Home Depot outpaced the broader market in the past year backed by its five-year long trend of beating earnings estimates, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2018. Moreover, sales reverted to a positive surprise trend after a miss in the last-reported quarter. Results gained from a rebound in the seasonal business that impacted sales in the fiscal first quarter and the solid execution. Further, its relentless focus on affording innovative products, boosting interconnected customer experience and driving productivity seems to be paying off. Steady housing market recovery and strong customer demand also remain tailwinds. Backed by the solid performance in the first half of fiscal 2018, the company raised the earnings and sales forecast for fiscal 2018. However, commodity cost inflation in various categories, including rising raw material and transportation costs as well as recently enacted tariffs are likely to pressure margins.”

NYSE HD opened at $169.05 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $215.43. The company has a market cap of $202.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The company had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $177.48 per share, with a total value of $354,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $21,168,137.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,805,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 129.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,080,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,462 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 17,627.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 2,220,574 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $234,120,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,889,985,000 after buying an additional 991,466 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 282.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,281,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $265,464,000 after buying an additional 946,206 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

