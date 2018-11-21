Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Antero Resources (AR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Antero Resources (NYSE: AR):

11/15/2018 – Antero Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/12/2018 – Antero Resources was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Antero Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Antero has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. Its strategic acreage position in the low-risk/long reserve-life properties of Appalachian Basin is a major positive. It is encouraging that the company plans to achieve production growth through conservative capital expenditure. Antero also boasts a healthy balance sheet with a manageable debt-to-capital ratio of 38.7%, which is lower than most of its peers. This provides the company ample flexibility to pursue acquisitions or grow internally. Moreover, the firm is planning to increase the length of lateral drilling in the coming five years. This will help the upstream energy player to extract oil and natural gas more efficiently with minimal cost. Antero is projecting its average lateral length per completed well to be 12,700 feet in 2022, compared to less than 10,000 feet estimated for 2018.”

11/1/2018 – Antero Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $24.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Antero Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Antero has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. Its strategic acreage position in the low-risk/long reserve-life properties of Appalachian Basin is a major positive. It is encouraging that the company plans to achieve production growth through conservative capital expenditure. However, the company’s expectation of higher per unit cash production expense through 2022 will hurt earnings. Moreover, over the past year, the stock has lost 4% against the 10.7% collective gain of the stocks belonging to the industry. There is also limited upside potential for the company as its valuation looks stretched.”

10/1/2018 – Antero Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:AR opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.17, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78. Antero Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Get Antero Resources Corp alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 6,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $113,896.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 36,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.