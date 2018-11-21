Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Land Securities Group (LAND)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Land Securities Group (LON: LAND) in the last few weeks:

11/14/2018 – Land Securities Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/14/2018 – Land Securities Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/13/2018 – Land Securities Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/13/2018 – Land Securities Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/7/2018 – Land Securities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 790 ($10.32). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Land Securities Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,035 ($13.52) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Land Securities Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 837.60 ($10.94) on Wednesday. Land Securities Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 900.20 ($11.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,141 ($14.91).

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 30.30 ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 29.60 ($0.39) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As the UK's largest listed commercial property company, with 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country.

