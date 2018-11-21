Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zillow Group (Z)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2018 – Zillow Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating.

11/7/2018 – Zillow Group had its “negative” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2018 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Zelman & Associates. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2018 – Zillow Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ Z opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.72. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 188.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Zillow Group Inc alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $343.09 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Richard N. Barton purchased 536,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.35 per share, with a total value of $14,660,201.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 6,408,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,281,965.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg M. Schwartz sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $261,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,353 in the last three months. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 634.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 987,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,708,000 after purchasing an additional 853,288 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 114.7% during the third quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,574,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,666,000 after purchasing an additional 841,187 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 51.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $13,462,000. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.