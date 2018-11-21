Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Taylor Wimpey (TW)

Taylor Wimpey (LON: TW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/14/2018 – Taylor Wimpey had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/14/2018 – Taylor Wimpey had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 182 ($2.38) to GBX 173 ($2.26). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Taylor Wimpey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/13/2018 – Taylor Wimpey had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/30/2018 – Taylor Wimpey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Shares of TW opened at GBX 145.65 ($1.90) on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1-year low of GBX 173 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 211.90 ($2.77).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilding company in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

