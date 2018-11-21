Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX)

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KERX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/12/2018 – Keryx Biopharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/9/2018 – Keryx Biopharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They wrote, “Keryx reported 3Q18 with total revenue of $28.0M, a slight miss from the consensus estimate of $29.1M. US Auryxia sales for the quarter were $26.6M up 11% q/q, driven by increased RX volume. The company reported a net loss of ($17.0M) and ended the quarter with $41.1M in cash.””

11/9/2018 – Keryx Biopharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Valuation compelling. Keryx stock price has pulled back since the merger was announced in June, losing 33% of its value versus the XBI Biotech index losing only 9%. However we see only improving fundamentals as Auryxia revenues continue to improve QoQ.””

11/8/2018 – Keryx Biopharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/9/2018 – Keryx Biopharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Keryx is completely dependent on Auryxia for growth as it is the only approved product in the company’s portfolio. Auryxia faces stiff competition in the United States from existing players. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year. However, Keryx's launch of Auryxia for the second indication — iron deficiency anemia (IDA) in chronic kidney disease patients — is boosting sales of the company, given that the IDA market holds great potential. Keryx entered a definitive merger agreement with Akebia Therapeutics that will create a fully integrated company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with chronic kidney diseases. The combined company will be well positioned to create significant shareholder value and accelerate growth beyond what either company would achieve separately. Loss estimates have remained stable ahead of Q3 earnings release.”

10/2/2018 – Keryx Biopharmaceuticals was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2018 – Keryx Biopharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Keryx is completely dependent on Auryxia for growth as it is the only approved product in the company’s portfolio. Auryxia faces stiff competition in the United States from existing players. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year. However, Keryx's launch of Auryxia for the second indication — iron deficiency anemia (IDA) in chronic kidney disease patients — is boosting sales of the company, given that the IDA market holds great potential. Keryx entered a definitive merger agreement with Akebia Therapeutics that will create a fully integrated company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with chronic kidney diseases. The combined company will be well positioned to create significant shareholder value and accelerate growth beyond what either company would achieve separately.”

KERX traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,210. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.46.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.56 million. Analysts anticipate that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 126.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 129,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

