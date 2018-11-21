Welbilt, Inc (WBT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.14.

WBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Welbilt from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $19.00 price objective on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Welbilt from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $196,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth $200,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth $126,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth $210,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth $256,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,871. Welbilt has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $412.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.89 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 95.12%. Welbilt’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

