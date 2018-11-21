Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Spectrum Brands (SPB) Price Target to $50.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPB. ValuEngine raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.90.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.29). Spectrum Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 149.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,831 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth $107,639,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 171.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,053,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,429 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth $84,265,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 95.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,517,000 after acquiring an additional 865,154 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a branded consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. It supplies consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders' hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, personal insect repellents, and auto care products, as well as lawn and garden, and home pest control products.

