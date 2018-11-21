Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $47.77 Million Stake in Ennis, Inc. (EBF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,336,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,029 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 8.88% of Ennis worth $47,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 74,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 721.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

EBF opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.99. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $523.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.59 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ennis, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 12th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

