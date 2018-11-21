Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in HFF, Inc. (HF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,088,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,686 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in HFF were worth $46,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HFF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,054,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of HFF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of HFF by 40.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HFF in the second quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of HFF by 285.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 458,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,739,000 after buying an additional 339,380 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Gibson sold 34,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $1,534,091.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,624,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joe Thornton, Jr. sold 12,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $532,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 434,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,087,939.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,244 shares of company stock worth $5,696,330. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded HFF from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut HFF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HFF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

HF opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.23. HFF, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $51.74.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $161.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.60 million. HFF had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 16.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HFF, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HFF Company Profile

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land.

