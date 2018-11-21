Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 6,692 Shares of Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,247 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 346.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the software company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, Director Mark T. Carges sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $261,103.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,396,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,032 shares of company stock worth $8,640,864. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Splunk to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

Splunk stock opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.47 and a beta of 2.15. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $76.89 and a 52-week high of $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 6,692 Shares of Splunk Inc (SPLK)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/wesbanco-bank-inc-sells-6692-shares-of-splunk-inc-splk.html.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.