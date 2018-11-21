WESCO International (WCC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WESCO third-quarter earnings are driven by solid execution and a lower tax rate. The company continues to benefit from its solid momentum across all the end markets in both U.S. and Canada. Moreover, this remains the key driver of the company’s organic sales. Also, the company is witnessing growing contract wins in all the markets which are tailwinds. Additionally, WESCO’s robust supply chain solutions portfolio and strengthening relationship with utility and non-residential construction clients are likely to continue aiding its momentum in the market. We believe improving demand from data centers, broadband, cyber security and cloud technology projects will continue to drive the company's top-line growth. However, supplier concentration remains a concern. Further, increasing sales in international projects are headwinds for margin expansion. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WCC. ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of WESCO International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.75.

WCC opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.84. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

