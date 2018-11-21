Western Digital (WDC) Receives News Impact Score of -1.00

Media coverage about Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) has trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Western Digital earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the data storage provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Western Digital’s analysis:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.41. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $40.58 and a 52 week high of $106.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. Western Digital had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.80%.

In other Western Digital news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $80,150.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $850,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

