Westlake Chemical Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th.

Westlake Chemical has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Westlake Chemical has a payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical to earn $8.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

NYSE:WLK opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $124.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WLK shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Cowen lowered Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.76.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 24,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $1,745,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,013 shares in the company, valued at $23,995,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 72.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Westlake Chemical Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (WLK)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/westlake-chemical-co-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-25-wlk.html.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.