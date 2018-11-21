Westpac Banking Corp (WBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on WBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,137,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,027,000 after buying an additional 201,083 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 64,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WBK traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. 4,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.20. Westpac Banking has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.6766 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is currently 77.01%.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term, tailor-made, and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, and insurance premium financing services.

