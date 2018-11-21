Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.05

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 9220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

WPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westport Fuel Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $288.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.38.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.52 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 132,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,601,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after buying an additional 305,571 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 123,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 40,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.

