WestRock Co (WRK) Holdings Cut by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock stock opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. WestRock Co has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $71.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock Co will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WestRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of WestRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

