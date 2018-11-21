William G. Petroplus Acquires 750 Shares of CB Financial Services Inc (CBFV) Stock

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director William G. Petroplus acquired 750 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $19,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,631.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. CB Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CB Financial Services by 169.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $497,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBFV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CB Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

