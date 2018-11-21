William Hall Sells 16,063 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) EVP William Hall sold 16,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $284,796.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 17th, William Hall sold 25,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $489,000.00.

NASDAQ ON opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 20.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,624,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,401,000 after acquiring an additional 578,266 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,741,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,102 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,721,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,586 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,508,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,806,000 after acquiring an additional 314,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,898,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ON. ValuEngine downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

