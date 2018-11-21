William Lyon Homes (WLH) Major Shareholder Gmt Capital Corp Sells 83,300 Shares

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 83,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $979,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,234,727 shares in the company, valued at $38,040,389.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 13th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 166,600 shares of William Lyon Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $2,027,522.00.

Shares of NYSE WLH traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.21. 66,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,037. The stock has a market cap of $453.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.51. William Lyon Homes has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.84 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that William Lyon Homes will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on shares of William Lyon Homes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 7.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 1.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 356,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 38.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 15.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

