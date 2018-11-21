William M. Sheedy Sells 3,643 Shares of Visa Inc (V) Stock

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at $32,200,677.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of V traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.42. 7,416,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199,447. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $106.60 and a 52 week high of $151.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $274.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 36.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “William M. Sheedy Sells 3,643 Shares of Visa Inc (V) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/william-m-sheedy-sells-3643-shares-of-visa-inc-v-stock.html.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.