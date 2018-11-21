Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Willis Towers Watson worth $59,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 18.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 81.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after buying an additional 42,751 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Adam Garrard sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $268,589.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,473.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,211 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $156.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12 month low of $134.50 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

