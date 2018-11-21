WillScot (WSC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Friday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

WillScot stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. WillScot has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.32). WillScot had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WillScot by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in WillScot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in WillScot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,412,000. Broadview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WillScot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,312,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in WillScot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

