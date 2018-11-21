Wings Trading 36.1% Lower This Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0944 or 0.00002105 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Livecoin and IDEX. Wings has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and $417,039.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wings has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00021975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00133100 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00200728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.92 or 0.09897448 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000124 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,513,094 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. The official website for Wings is wings.ai.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Binance, Livecoin, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Gate.io, IDEX, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

