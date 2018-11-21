WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $399,000 in Mantech International Corp (MANT) Stock

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mantech International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,230,000 after purchasing an additional 270,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mantech International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Mantech International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mantech International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,171,000 after purchasing an additional 42,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Mantech International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 778,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 63,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $4,159,837.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,246.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Judith L. Bjornaas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $329,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,987. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.97. Mantech International Corp has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $68.11.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.86 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

MANT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mantech International from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

