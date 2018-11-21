WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 16,681 Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 480.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,245,000 after buying an additional 1,331,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 87.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 483,069 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter worth approximately $7,605,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Crocs by 100.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 752,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 376,451 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,800,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,582,000 after purchasing an additional 347,462 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,253.00, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.61. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $28.20.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.47 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.08%. Crocs’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CROX. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Crocs from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price target on Crocs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

