WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $348,000 Position in Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $4,583,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $4,549,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 20.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 117,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 19.2% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 67,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software stock opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.18 and a beta of 1.79. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $61.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.61 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $965,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,781. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $4,883,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,798.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,879 shares of company stock worth $15,462,749. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Coupa Software from $63.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Northland Securities cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Coupa Software to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coupa Software to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.69.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

