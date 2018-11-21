WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GDS by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in GDS by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 21,071 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in GDS by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 106,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GDS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GDS in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on GDS in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.46.

Shares of GDS opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 3.68. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.76 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 17.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

