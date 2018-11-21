WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

