Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman Sells 15,949 Shares

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 15,949 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $456,619.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.64 and a beta of 1.06. Wright Medical Group NV has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $194.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wright Medical Group NV will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,741,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,995,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,050,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,305,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $95,919,000 after purchasing an additional 612,326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the second quarter worth approximately $77,033,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,081,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 target price on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

