Wynnstay Properties Plc (WSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON WSP opened at GBX 570 ($7.45) on Wednesday. Wynnstay Properties has a one year low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a one year high of GBX 620 ($8.10).

Wynnstay Properties (LON:WSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported GBX 17.60 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Wynnstay Properties

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. The company owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties in Southern England. Wynnstay Properties Plc was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

