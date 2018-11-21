Xchange Price Hits $0.0355 on Major Exchanges (XCG)

Xchange (CURRENCY:XCG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Xchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. Xchange has a market capitalization of $144,501.00 and approximately $620.00 worth of Xchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xchange has traded down 31.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.02982897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.50 or 0.05136850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00742790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.01510729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00124519 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.01842608 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00463531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Xchange

Xchange (CRYPTO:XCG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2018. Xchange’s total supply is 5,661,791 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,125 coins. Xchange’s official website is xcgtech.com. The Reddit community for Xchange is /r/XchangeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xchange’s official Twitter account is @Xchange_XCG.

Xchange Coin Trading

Xchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

