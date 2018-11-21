XGOX Price Down 39.8% Over Last Week (XGOX)

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, XGOX has traded 39.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. XGOX has a total market cap of $213,338.00 and approximately $4,141.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XGOX coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006875 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00022712 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00233337 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00001159 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000046 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00001112 BTC.

About XGOX

XGOX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks. The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum.

XGOX Coin Trading

XGOX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, Crex24, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XGOX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

