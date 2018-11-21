Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,984 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Xilinx worth $64,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Xilinx by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 33,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,248,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,679,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Xilinx by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 526,911 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,242,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $3,375,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $78,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,230.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,734 shares of company stock worth $3,660,358 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XLNX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $746.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.33 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 34.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/xilinx-inc-xlnx-shares-sold-by-swiss-national-bank.html.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.